Hamas Delegation to Visit Egypt for Peace Plan in Gaza

The Egyptian initiative includes renewable ceasefires and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians kidnapped by Israel.

On Friday, a delegation from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas will travel to Egypt to discuss new proposals leading to a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Egypt presented a peace proposal to Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

The three-stage Egyptian initiative includes renewable ceasefires, the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinians kidnapped by Israel, and a permanent ceasefire.

"The plan aims to gather the views of all parties involved, with the goal of ending Palestinian bloodshed," said Diaa Rashwan, the head of the Egyptian State Information Service (SIS)

�� Israeli tanks launched a ground operation from Kerem Shalom to the Philadelphia axis on the Gaza Strip's #Egypt border.



The “Philadelphia Route” is a buffer zone included in the 1979 peace agreement between Egypt and Israel.

Via @savunmaisleri pic.twitter.com/06lnogXMqE — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) December 23, 2023

The Egyptian proposal also involves the formation of a Palestinian technocratic government after talks involving all sectors to govern and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Rashwan also emphasized that everything related to the issue of the Palestinian government concerns only Palestinians.

Since Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza, the inhabitants of this Palestinian territory have suffered from a lack of food, water, fuel, and medicine, occasionally relieved by humanitarian convoys entering primarily from Egypt.