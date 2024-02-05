Israeli Aggression Has Killed 27,478 Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli shelling in the center and south of the territory resulted in 13 massacres in the last 24 hours.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Monday that the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,478.

The ministry said in a statement that during the past 24 hours, at least 113 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in various locations in the Gaza Strip.

The WAFA news agency reported that dozens of civilians were killed and injured this afternoon during Israeli shelling in the center and south of the territory, triggering 13 massacres in the last 24 hours.

The ministry added that with heavy Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defense and ambulance crews, some victims are still under the rubble.

The UN reports that since the start of the war, approximately 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, injured, or are missing.



The number of injured has also risen to 66,835 as Israel continues to press on in what has become one of the most destructive military campaigns in modern history.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) claims that 8,000 displaced persons were evacuated from the Al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis after a two-week siege by Israeli forces.

In this regard, the Red Crescent says that hundreds of displaced families are leaving al-Amal hospital and the PRCS headquarters in Khan Yunis "after being besieged for more than two weeks by the occupation forces, amid an atmosphere of terror and panic due to continuous shelling and shooting."