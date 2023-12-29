Israel Launches Missile Attack on Targets Near Syrian Capital

Israel has upped its attacks on Syrian targets in tandem with its military campaign in Gaza.

On Thursday night, a fresh Israeli missile attack targeted the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, triggering a response from the Syrian air defense system.

The Syrian army said the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the southern region, without elaborating on the targeted sites.

It added that the Syrian air defense forces intercepted most of them, with losses limited to material damages.

Previous Israeli strikes in Syria had reportedly targeted military sites suspected of harboring Iranian-backed militias, arms convoys, and alleged weapons storage facilities.

Israel's earlier attack targeted Syrian radar arrays in Tel Tsachan in the al-Sawida district of southern Syria. This attack appears to have disabled the systems and cleared the way for the ongoing raid.

Notably, Israel has recently upped its attacks on Syrian targets in tandem with its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Syria has been engulfed in over 12-year war, with the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, fighting against various opposition groups.

Israel, on the other hand, has a long-standing policy of preventing Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria by repeatedly conducting airstrikes to destroy alleged Iranian weapons supplies.

The previous Israeli attack in Syria on Monday evening killed Seyyed Razi Mousavi, who was also one of the longest-serving advisors of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and a close associate of the late Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a U.S. drone attack in Iraq IN 2020.