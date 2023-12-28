Syria for Palestinian and Arab Unity against Israeli Aggression

According to recent data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression against Gaza since October 7 caused the death of 21,110 Palestinians and injuries to 55,243 others.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad called on all Arab countries to join ranks to stop Israel's ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

Arab unity is necessary to stop the barbaric Zionist policies, as well as unity among Palestinians in order to find strategic visions to contain the plots being hatched to liquidate the just Palestinian cause, said the Foreign Minister during his reception of the Palestinian ambassador to Damascus, Samir Al-Rifai.

The head of diplomacy praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the unprecedented crimes committed by the Israeli occupier.

“Damascus stands with the brotherly Palestinian people in responding to the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Zionist entity,” he said.

Israeli forces conducted large-scale raids across cities in the occupied West Bank targeting money exchange outlets and seizing millions of dollars they allege is used to finance resistance groups ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zPvFQoDf0k — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 28, 2023

The Foreign Minister reiterated Syria's condemnation of the destructive and complicit role of the United States and the West in the bloodshed of children and women in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In turn, the Palestinian ambassador expressed his appreciation for Syria's consistent and historic support for the Palestinian cause.

