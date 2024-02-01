Palestine: International Investigation into Israeli Crimes Demanded

The portfolio pointed out that this discovery reflects the magnitude of the tragedy to which civilians are exposed in that territory, where some 2.3 million people live.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called for the establishment of an international team to investigate on the ground the massacres by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said in a statement that the group should visit the coastal enclave to ascertain the size and dimensions of the genocide against the Palestinian people.

In addition, it said, it should analyze the issue of the people who disappeared and were detained by the military of the neighboring country. The discovery of the mass grave, where 30 people were buried blindfolded and with their hands tied, is clear evidence that they were executed by cold blood, he said.

In this regard, it condemned "the massive massacres and executions, including of detainees, in flagrant violation of all international norms and laws".

According to official data, since the beginning of the new cycle of violence on October 7, more than 27,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Strip and another 66,000 have been wounded.