Gaza Strip: EU Calls for ICJ Order to Be Implemented

Last 18th, the Community Parliament approved a resolution in favor of a permanent cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas.

On Friday, without demanding a ceasefire in Gaza from Israel, the European Union (EU) called for the "full, immediate and effective" implementation of the order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The UN agency urged Tel Aviv to take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of genocide in the Palestinian territory under constant siege since last October.

In a joint statement, the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, recalled that the UN Court's orders are binding and urged the parties to comply with them, without expressly mentioning Israel.

In its ruling, the ICJ ordered Israel to take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence relating to allegations of acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The case was introduced by South Africa in December 2023 and sought to have the ICJ grant emergency measures to halt the armed onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

In its request, Pretoria demanded the immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza by Tel Aviv, the adoption of reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, as well as to ensure that displaced persons return to their homes, and have access to humanitarian assistance.

This non-binding regulation received the approval of 312 legislators, 131 voted against and 72 abstained in what constitutes the first demand of the community legislature to the belligerent parties.

The resolution called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.