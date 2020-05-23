Iran-Venezuela Cooperation Fosters Their Energy Industries

The Venezuelan Oil Minister thanked the cooperation of Iran, a country that is also a victim of the U.S. trade and financial blockade.

The shipment of Iran's oil tankers to Venezuela is part of the scientific and industrial cooperation between the two nations, a solidarity action seeking to supply fuels to the Venezuelan internal market, which has been severily affected by the U.S. coercive measures imposed against this South American country.

"The energy cooperation between Iran and Venezuela is based on the scientific exchange and the productive development of the hydrocarbon industry," said Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami, who thanked the cooperation of Iran, a country that is also a victim of the U.S. economic, commercial, and financial blockade.

The Bolivarian official also pointed out that this energy cooperation, which is aimed at achieving an "integral development for the benefit of our peoples," is based on his country's experience as a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Let the Oil Tankers Arrive in Venezuela, Iran's President Warns - https://t.co/eFw5pU7erg via @shareaholic — FDPHC Suroeste (@FDPHC_SO) May 23, 2020

He recalled that the Iranian oil tankers, which have traveled more than 12 thousand kilometers away, will be arriving at Venezuelan ports on Saturday night

"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people, we salute and welcome the tankers of the Islamic Republic of Iran," El Aissami tweeted.

The Oil minister confirmed that frigates and planes of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) will guarantee that the Fortune, Petunia, Forrest, Faxon, and Clavel tankers arrive safely on the Venezuelan coasts.​​​​​​​