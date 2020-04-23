    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iran

Iran Will Destroy US Warships If They Pose a Security Threat
  • U.S. Marines observe an Iranian fast attack craft from USS John P Murtha, Arabian Sea off Oman.

    U.S. Marines observe an Iranian fast attack craft from USS John P Murtha, Arabian Sea off Oman. | Photo: Twitter/ @cramirezpaez

Published 23 April 2020 (6 hours 21 minutes ago)
Videos

For Iran, the U.S. has no business being near the Iranian coast or anywhere in the Persian Gulf for that matter.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps will attack U.S. warships if they pose a threat to Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf region, the commander of the military group, Brigadier General Hussein Salami, said on Thursday.

RELATED: 

Iran to Test Asymptomatic People to Contain COVID-19

According to the commander, the military units are instructed to attack the United States Navy if necessary.

"We will target them. It is our strategy to defend national interests at sea," Salami said, according to the Tasnim agency. 

For Salami, "The U.S. has no business being near the Iranian coast. Therefore, any decision will be quick and effective."

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' statement is a response to the recent tweet made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the tweet, Trump instructed U.S. forces to destroy Iranian gunboats if they pose a threat to American ships.

"The U.S. Navy will fire and destroy the Iranian gunboats that are harassing our ships," Trump said.

According to Trump, his order was given after 11 ships from the Islamic Republic came too close to American ships in the Persian Gulf.

Tags

Iran United States Persian Gulf Islamic Republic U.S. Navy

People

Donald Trump Hussein Salami

RT - Aljazeera
by teleSUR/age-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.