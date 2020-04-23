Iran Will Destroy US Warships If They Pose a Security Threat

For Iran, the U.S. has no business being near the Iranian coast or anywhere in the Persian Gulf for that matter.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps will attack U.S. warships if they pose a threat to Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf region, the commander of the military group, Brigadier General Hussein Salami, said on Thursday.

According to the commander, the military units are instructed to attack the United States Navy if necessary.

"We will target them. It is our strategy to defend national interests at sea," Salami said, according to the Tasnim agency.

For Salami, "The U.S. has no business being near the Iranian coast. Therefore, any decision will be quick and effective."

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' statement is a response to the recent tweet made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the tweet, Trump instructed U.S. forces to destroy Iranian gunboats if they pose a threat to American ships.

"The U.S. Navy will fire and destroy the Iranian gunboats that are harassing our ships," Trump said.

According to Trump, his order was given after 11 ships from the Islamic Republic came too close to American ships in the Persian Gulf.