Venezuela and Iran Strengthen Ties Against US Sanctions

The Latin American and Persian nations have been targeted by Washington’s illegal maneuvers despite international calls to rescind these sanctions at least during the COVID-19 global crisis.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani spoke over the phone Monday in order to strengthen cooperation and brotherhood in the face of the illegal unilateral measures imposed by the United States on both nations.

Both leaders "are evaluating making a common front to fight against the imperial sanctions that affect our nations," the Venezuelan president wrote on his Twitter account.

For this matter, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza detailed that both leaders will establish mechanisms for joint remote work to continue progress in cooperation.

The top diplomat added that Maduro and Rouhani expressed their “united rejection against these coercive unilateral and illegal measures by the Trump administration against their peoples," for which they will “continue to fight in unison against each and every one of the attacks from imperialism in order to overcome them together.”

During the conversation, the head of state reviewed the recent agreement of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +), which in their opinion is of utmost importance to strengthen the main association of crude oil producers to which Iran and Venezuela belong.