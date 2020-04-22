Presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

The leaders also discussed issues of the bilateral commercial and economic sphere.

Presidents Vladimir Putin, Russia; Hasan Rohani, Iran; and Racep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, discussed a partnership to tackle COVID-19 in these countries on Tuesday during a telephone meeting.

The consolidation of efforts in the international community is essential to contain the spread of the virus, the leaders agreed.

During the telephone meeting, they agreed to intensify the interaction wotj the Iranian health ministries.

Putin and Rohani discussed the importance of creating green zones during the health crisis the world is experiencing, to facilitate the supply of medicines, equipment and technologies.

Telephone conversation with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani https://t.co/XxizPvqpAf — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) April 21, 2020

On Syria, the three leaders agreed to cooperate to resolve the situation there in the long term.

To this effect, they will implement the agreements on the buffer zone in the province of Idlib.

Putin and Erdogan, during the talks, decided to continue to ensure the safe return of Russian and Turkish citizens to their respective countries.

In the telephone contact, they discussed issues of the bilateral commercial and economic sphere.

Among them, they discussed the implementation of joint projects in the nuclear energy sector and the expansion of cooperation in agriculture and transport.

In previous days, Putin also spoke by telephone with the Presidents of Venezuela and France.