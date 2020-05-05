Iran Develops Geomatic System for COVID-19 Detection

Iranian President Hasan Rohani has called on Persian scientists to double their efforts to develop drugs and a vaccine against COVID-19.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has designed a geomatic system to detect COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, in those infected.

The system may be used in the near future, in agreement with the Iranian Military Portfolio Health, Relief and Treatment Department.

It will use tools such as smart health bracelets and modems, capable of measuring body temperature, heart rate and oxygen in the blood.

The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran assured in a statement that they are ready to deal with all kinds of threats, including non-biological, chemical, nuclear and modern threats.

Iran creates app to help citizens detect corona symptoms.�� #Covid_19



But due to US sanctions

Google pulls it from the appstore.��



Sanctions on Iran are blocking medical supplies, disinfectant, and even information.��



Trump is killing Iranian people �� https://t.co/4R1xDDNt6A pic.twitter.com/BOH1jxsTMw — Matthijs Pontier ����‍☠️ (@Matthijs85) March 12, 2020

The country's authorities highlighted in the statement, released on Monday, Iran's efforts to control the pandemic in comparison with other countries despite "40 years of sanctions" illegally imposed against it.

Despite the difficulties caused by the sanctions, infections in Iran have registered a downward curve.

Extensive unilateral U.S. sanctions are preventing the import of drugs and medical equipment needed in the midst of the fight against VID-19.

Tehran has stressed that the sanctions constitute a medical terrorism, which is added to the economic terrorism that the United States applies against the Persian nation.

