Iran Condemns Israel’s Murder of Hamas Members

This crime once again reveals the criminal nature of the Israeli regime, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson condemned on Tuesday the assassination of the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, as well as two commanders of the Al-Qassam Brigades in an Israeli attack in Beirut.

On Tuesday, Hamas confirmed the murder of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement and two Qassam Brigades commanders in a drone strike in the Lebanese capital.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that this crime once again reveals the criminal nature of the Israeli regime. "By committing such a crime, Israel once again proved that its fragile foundations have been based on acts of terror and crimes," Nasser Kanaani said.

This crime of the Zionist regime is the result of its impotence and its harsh and irreparable defeat against the Palestinian Resistance groups and the resilient Palestinian nation in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the Iranian diplomat said.

The spokesman further condemned the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Israeli regime. Kanaani urged the international institutions, especially the UN Security Council, to do their duty and give an immediate and effective response to these terrorist acts of the Zionist regime.

According to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV, Al Arouri was killed in an explosion in a building in the Al Musharrafieh district in the southern suburb of Beirut after an Israeli drone hit the building with three missiles, killing six people and injuring several others.

Kanaani extended condolences to Al-Arouri's family, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the Palestinian people.