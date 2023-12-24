Not a Peaceful Christmas: Israel Launches New Attacks on West Bank

The army is carrying out the operation accompanied by two bulldozers to clear the streets of rubble and partially destroy civilian homes.

Bethlehem, Beita, Nablus, and Sa'ir and Karma, near Hebron, and Tulkarem, are targets in a new day of armed aggression against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, Israeli forces have arrested at least 10 Palestinians, including a woman, in overnight and morning raids.

In connection with the Israeli incursion into the West Bank city of Tulkarem, the army is carrying out the operation accompanied by two bulldozers to clear the streets of rubble and partially destroy civilian homes.

The Palestinian armed resistance, Hamas, informed that as a consequence of these new aggressions have died more than 200 people in the last 24 hours in Northern and Center Gaza strip, and since the beginning of the war on October 7, 20 424 Palestinians have been killed by the Zionist occupation forces.

In this somber moment, it's hard to wish those celebrating “Merry Christmas”, with ongoing loss, grief & destruction



Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need. We mourn the loss of more @UNRWA colleagues killed in #Gaza, now 142, the majority with their families pic.twitter.com/MC2WMBk2jM — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 24, 2023

Lucy Thalgieh, a Palestinian rights activist said that while Bethlehem used to be vibrant during this time of the year, it is now “very empty”. “How can we celebrate Christmas when our brothers and sisters in Gaza are living with no food, water, medicine… and displacement,” added Thalgiegh.

Journalist Sarah Shahim noted in an Al-Jazeera article that this year, the many gleeful rituals that characterise Christmas in Palestine will be replaced by simpler ceremonies, mourning and prayer, shining a harsh light on the current reality of the region.

Many Palestinian Christians in Bethlehem are gripped with impotence, pain and concern amid Israel’s savage war on Gaza and they gathered to pray for their killed compatriots and seek through faith a peaceful new Epoque in the Holy Land.