Israel Bombs Near Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital

Over 50 people were killed in attacks against the cities of Beit Lahia, Khan Younis, and Al-Maghazi.

In the last few hours, the Israeli occupation forces attacked several times the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex and the Al-Amal Hospital affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent in Khan Yuni. In the latest bombings of this hospital, 12 people died and 21 were injured

Gazan authorities also recalled that Israeli attacks on medical centers have not stopped. Since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on Oct. 7, at least 142 health facilities and 104 ambulances have been deliberately attacked.

Currently, almost a hundred health workers and professionals, including hospital directors, remain detained by the Zionist state.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that ten people were killed and 12 injured during the shelling of the Al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/hZlKstbBwC — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) December 28, 2023

The Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra also denounced that dozens of people were injured in the attacks, warning that the death toll could rise in the coming hours.

More than 30 people were killed in the Israeli bombing of a residential square in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Later on Thursday, the number of Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip has risen to 21,320 with 55,603 injured, al-Qedra said, adding that 210 people were killed within the past 24 hours.