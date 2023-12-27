Gaza Strip: Abbas Denounces Genocide, US Supporting Israel

In an interview with the Egyptian television station ON, the ruler questioned Washington's vetoes of several UN Security Council resolutions to end the conflict.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the military offensive against the Gaza Strip goes beyond a genocidal war, as he again criticized U.S. support for Israel.

"Our people never witnessed such a war, not even in the Nakba (catastrophe, in Arabic) of 1948," stressed the president in reference to the creation of the State of Israel and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

"Every time the world, the Security Council and the UN General Assembly seek to stop this war, the United States responds with a veto, refusing to stop the fighting," he stressed.

An elderly Palestinian man expresses his sorrow at witnessing his fellow Palestinians being killed by Israel's bombardment of Gaza ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZXwydxhK6Z — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 27, 2023

At a single signal from the White House, Israel will stop its aggression, the president assured.

Abbas pointed out that more than 20,000 Palestinians were killed and another 60,000 wounded in the Israeli attacks, which began on October 7.

He warned that this country seeks to expel the population of the Strip and the West Bank with the aim of eliminating the Palestinian cause, he said.

They are working to push the inhabitants of the coastal enclave towards the neighboring Sinai Peninsula, he said, while thanking the Egyptian authorities for flatly rejecting that strategy.

Abbas reaffirmed that his government is ready to restart peace talks, based on the relevant Security Council resolutions, which call for the establishment of a Palestinian state including Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

However, we doubt Israel's willingness to return to the negotiating table, he said.