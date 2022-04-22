Investigation Opens Into Lula’s Libel Suit in Brazil

An investigation has been opened into possible crimes against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of the state of Mato Grosso, in the center-west region of Brazil, opened a police investigation regarding crimes of defamation, slander, threats and criminal conspiracy against the former president.

The action of the Prosecutor's Office came after the Workers' Party (PT) asked the Mato Grosso Civil Police for an investigation since, according to the lawsuit, Lula's honor is under national and even international denigration.

Workers' Party sources confirmed that the crimes were committed by Gilberto Cattani, a state deputy, and others through a billboard placed in Rondonópolis.

Lawyers representing the party, Cristiano Zanin and Eugênio Aragão, said that the commitment to conduct an investigation plays a vital role in halting abuses that occurred before the start of the election campaign, which is scheduled for August.

They went on to say that opening the probe to investigate the possible crimes committed against the former president is a measure of utmost relevance, noting that they will wait for the Prosecutor's Office's final decision.

Last week, the PT presented three actions in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) opposing a new defamation campaign against Lula.