Brazil Develops One Health Brazilian Resistance Platform

In Brazil, experts from the University of Sao Paulo (USP) developed a platform intended to store data on multi-resistant bacteria with genomic, epidemiological, and phenotypic information. The platform was named One Health Brazilian Resistance (OneBR).

The platform's main objective is to control and monitor the spreading of these bacteria, mainly the ones classified as "critical priority" by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to a doctoral student at the USP's School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FCF-USP), Fernanda Esposito, a OneBR project research group member, the platform will play a vital role in the investigation and development of new drugs.

At the time, OneBR gave information about some 500 bacterial strains, expecting another 200 to be added by the end of the current year.

"With the genomic data on the platform, you can discover the genes for the production of new compounds based on probiotics (live microorganisms whose ingestion brings health benefits), bacteriocins (toxins produced by bacteria to inhibit the growth of other bacterial strains), and phage therapy (a type of virus that infects only bacteria)," she said.

This platform is the first Brazil genomic and epidemiological data stage and needs to be spread into Latin America, said Esposito. "Faced with the high circulation of people among Latin American countries, the effort to expand monitoring to a continental level becomes crucial," she noted.