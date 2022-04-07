The Left Could Win Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro: Brazil Poll

The Brazilian left could govern the two most populated and important states of the country, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro (in the southeast region), according to a survey by the Datafolha institute published Thursday by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

According to the survey, in São Paulo, the candidate of the Workers' Party (PT), Fernando Haddad, leads the field with 29 percent of voting intention, followed by Marcio França, of the center-left Socialist Party of Brazil (PSB), with 20 percent of support.

The gubernatorial candidate supported by President Jair Bolsonaro, former Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas, has, for the moment, ten percent of voting intention.

In the neighboring state of Rio de Janeiro, the favorite is Marcelo Freixo (PSB), with 22 percent of support. However, he is closely followed by the current governor, the conservative Cláudio Castro, who would be Bolsonaro's candidate and has 18 percent support.

The survey does not offer the possible results in the event of a runoff that would pit Haddad and França in São Paulo and Freixo and Castro in Rio de Janeiro.

In the state of São Paulo, the left is working for a single candidacy of the progressive camp; the party of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) understands that the candidate has to be Haddad because he is the favorite. Still, França, at the moment, is not thinking of giving up his candidacy.

The PT and the PSB forged an alliance that is evidenced above all in the signing of the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin by the PSB, a move that made it possible for him to be the vice-presidential candidate in Lula's candidacy, something that will be made official in the next few days.

The elections to renew the governors of the 27 Brazilian states will take place in October, the same day the citizens will also elect the president and the representatives of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.