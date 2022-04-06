Indigenous People Protest in Brazil Against Mining Projects

More than 6,000 indigenous people marched on Wednesday afternoon in Brasilia towards the National Congress to protest against the bills promoted by the Government that seeks to authorize mining exploitations in their territories.

"6,000 people in Brasilia already represent 176 peoples, together to fight against the anti-indigenous agenda of the current Government and 'villagize' politics," the movement for the "Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil" (APIB) said on Twitter.

The protest is one of the first official acts of the Free Land Camp, which until April 14, will gather in the central avenues of Brasilia for dozens of activities and demonstrations organized by the indigenous movement.

The meeting is considered the largest in the country and takes place in the same period in which the National Congress will vote on texts such as Bill 191/2020, which authorizes mining on indigenous lands.

At the beginning of March, the Chamber of Deputies approved the processing of this bill as a matter of urgency, and it could be voted on before the end of April.

The executive coordinator of APIB, Sonia Guajajara, said on her social networks that this Wednesday she met with the indigenous deputy Joenia Wapichana and other parliamentarians who fight against the destruction of indigenous lands.