Interpol Rejects Red Alert Against Rafael Correa for Third Time

The letter of rejection to the request submitted by the Ecuadorean Justice Department for not complying with the respective information was disclosed Wednesday.

The document issued by the Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) of the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol, which rejects the request for a Red Alert against the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, made by a judge of the Ecuadorian Court of Justice last May, has been disseminated.

The commission in charge of guaranteeing that all data processed through Interpol channels are in accordance with the organization's regulations was rejected for the third consecutive time the request was introduced, this time by Judge Walter Macias on May 3, 2021.

The document clearly states that there is a lack of data required by Interpol to proceed with the dissemination of the request and even pointed out that the data will be deleted from the files of the international organization.

"The data challenge does not comply with Interpol's rules," the document issued by one of the chambers that conforms to the CCF states.

According to local media and expert lawyers, Interpol has questioned the integrity of the information sent by the Ecuadorean Justice, pointing to what has been previously denounced by Correa himself as political persecution that goes against Human Rights and contradicts Interpol's constitutive document.

The organization's decision has been interpreted by politicians and followers of Ecuadorian politics as an international mockery that represents the current management of the Court of Justice of Ecuador by sending a request that lacks evidence.

This request took place after rejecting a request for a "red alert" against the former Ecuadorian president, introduced by the judge of the National Court of Justice (CNJ), Ivan Leon, following another request made in September 2020.

Former president Rafael Correa, who is in Belgium as a result of the lawfare campaign supported by the Ecuadorian oligarchy and which prevented his candidacy for the presidential elections, has received several threats of red alert against him, also denied by Interpol, and which were made by the justice system of the administration of Lenin Moreno and which persists with the current president Guillermo Lasso.