Correa Says He Is Leaving Politics, Won't Join Arauz Cabinet

Ecuador's former president Rafael Correa confirmed on Thursday that he would not join the cabinet of left-wing candidate Andres Araus if the Unity for Hope leader wins the elections.

"The only place I want to occupy is that of a family man, cook, and writer, and to continue finishing my book," Correa stressed during an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik.

"Going back is not my short-term plan. I plan to reside indefinitely in Belgium, where my wife is. My daughters are studying in France. Reuniting the family was my wish and also to retire indefinitely from politics," Correa explained.

Me huele a que, mientras movilizan a su gente para “combatir” a CREO-PSC, ya amarraron con la derecha para poner a Quishpe de presidente de la Asamblea.

¿Lo permitirán los indígenas o le aplicarán ortigazos?

Bienvenido el verdadero pueblo indígena para juntos rescatar la Patria. https://t.co/HtGox5g79M — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) February 11, 2021

"It smells to me that, while they mobilize their people to "fight" CREO-PSC, they have already tied up with the right-wing to put Quishpe as president of the Assembly.

Will indigenous people allow it, or will they apply whips to him?

Welcome the true indigenous people to rescue the Homeland together."

The Citizen Revolution movement leader also assured that he does intend to return to Ecuador, although counting on him as an official is a possibility that Andres Arauz has welcomed publicly.

"I could have remained president of my party, but I said that I was going to return to Belgium. I thought they were going to leave me alone, but it was not like that," Correa recalled.

The former Ecuadorean president also noticed that an Araus victory would not immediately erase the legal battles facing him. " I have 39 investigations for bribes, kidnappings, homicides, foreign debt, for misuse of the presidential plane. If the plane lacked a stewardess, I had to be a stewardess. It is something ridiculous. We are honest people, they could not find proof, and they accused me of psychic influence."