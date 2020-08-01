Interpol Denies Red Alert Request Against Rafael Correa

The Commission for the Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) said that the request by Ecuador does not meet requirements for such cases.

Interpol has once again denied a red alert against former President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, due to the request’s incompatibility with human rights.

The Commission for the Control of Interpol's Files (CCF), rejected a request to update information on the leader, put forth by the Ecuador Interpol Office, indicating that it had resolved to not include the red alert file as it did not meet the requirements for such a case.

Interpol had first rejected a politically motivated request to issue an international call for Correa’s arrest back in December 2018.

Ecuador’s neoliberal government has conducted a hunt targeting leftist leaders of the Citizens’ Revolution, the movement turned party led by the former President in exile, who now resides in Brussels.

Several prominent figures of the left have sought political asylum as a result of persecution by the unpopular administration of Lenin Moreno, which, ridden with its own internal scandals like its internationally recognized failure to manage COVID-19, has moved ahead to criminalize members of the Citizens’ Revolution in an effort to ban the most popular political force in the country from participating in the upcoming elections.

��Aquí la parte pertinente del documento de Interpol (que seguramente también es “correísta”).

¿Se seguirá prestando a la persecución el “sistema” de justicia?

Ya no sigan haciendo daño a gente inocente y ridiculizando al país.#CasoBochornos pic.twitter.com/vFzqzSr9oU — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) August 1, 2020

The document from the CCF to Quito Interpol, dated July 31st (Friday), said that what was solicited “was not in accordance with the duties of Interpol to ensure an effective cooperation between policing authorities within the “spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

Taking to twitter, Correa said that Interpol’s reasoning regarding the request’s incompatibility with Human Rights is an implicit acknowledgement of the political persecution he faces under the Lenin Moreno administration, “Internationally they just make a fool of themselves. Too bad they harm the cause.”

Through what has been deemed lawfare, the right-wing government has used the country’s justice system to go after its most progressive opponents, most notably former Vice President Jorge Glas, Ecuador’s most high-profile political prisoner.

The use of lawfare, the weapon of Latin America’s U.S.-backed neoliberal regimes, has been seen in Brazil dating back to the coup against former Presidents Dilma Rouseff and Lula da Silva.

It was also seen in Argentina against Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, and in Bolivia where the defacto regime has sought to criminalize former President Evo Morales and the leaders of the Movement Towards Socialism.