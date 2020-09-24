Supreme Court Orders Capture of Ecuador's Ex-President Correa

The leftist leader will be banned from participating in elections for the next eight years.

Ecuador's National Court of Justice (CNJ) Wednesday ordered the capture of former President Rafael Correa, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for his alleged participation in a bribery case.

This arrest warrant also affects former Vice President Jorge Glas and other former senior officials such as Alexis Mera, Maria de Los Angeles Duarte, and Viviana Bonilla.

After ratifying that the legal process is completed, Judge Ivan Leon ordered that the arrest warrant be sent to the National Electoral Council (CNE) because the leftist leader cannot take part in electoral processes for a time equal to the time established in the sentence.

On Wednesday, President Lenin Moreno's administration ordered the withdrawal of the life pension that Correa was receiving in his capacity as former president of the Republic.

British MPs led by @RichardBurgon have tabled a motion that the House of Commons "condemns the recent use of lawfare" against Rafael Correa and Evo Morales.

Thanks to @jeremycorbyn @HackneyAbbott and many other MPs for supporting this motion!https://t.co/G0PYUUf1Kp pic.twitter.com/nDQNLZYQJA — Guillaume Long (@GuillaumeLong) September 15, 2020

Additionally, the CNJ ordered Correa and his former collaborators to carry out "symbolic reparation measures" at the Independence Square in Quito.

At the Presidential palace, they must place a plaque with the following text in Spanish and Quichua: "Public resources must always be honestly administered. Public service is nothing other than a service to the community and is subject to ethical principles."

On Sept. 7, a CNJ court rejected the legal recourse presented by the Correa's lawyers. That rejection implied the ratification of his sentence to eight years in prison.