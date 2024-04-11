ICJ Receives Mexican Documentation in Case Against Ecuador

Mexico maintains that the unauthorized entry into its Embassy is not an isolated event but part of "a series of continued acts of intimidation and harassment."

On Thursday, amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Mexico and Ecuador, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) received the documentation from the Mexican government on the "Legal Questions Concerning the Settlement of International Disputes by Peaceful Means and Diplomatic Relations, and the Inviolability of a Diplomatic Mission."

In its petition, Mexico states that about 15 Ecuadorian security agents forcibly entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito on April 5th. During this unauthorized entry, these agents violently assaulted the Deputy Chief of Mission, Roberto Canseco, and removed former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas from the Mexican diplomatic premises.

According to an ICJ press statement, Mexico argues that this incident is not an isolated event but part of "a series of continued acts of intimidation and harassment," which began after Glas sought asylum at the Mexican Embassy on Dec. 17, 2023.

"The Applicant claims that 'Ecuador has violated Mexico’s rights under customary and conventional international law, as well as fundamental principles upon which the international legal system is based'," the International Court stated.

Consequently, Mexico has requested the ICJ to provide remedies, including the suspension of Ecuador as a member of the United Nations. It also seeks the following measures:

"a) The Government of Ecuador must promptly and adequately ensure the full protection and security of diplomatic premises, their property, and archives, preventing any form of intrusion.

b) The Government of Ecuador must permit the Mexican Government to clear diplomatic premises and the private residence of diplomatic agents.

c) The Government of Ecuador must ensure that no actions are taken that might prejudice Mexico's rights concerning any decision the Court may make on the merits.

d) The Government of Ecuador must refrain from any acts or conduct likely to worsen or widen the dispute currently under the Court's jurisdiction."

In the meantime, until the International Court reaches a final judgment in this case, Mexico requests the judges to implement these provisional measures.