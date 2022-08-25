Honduras in Alert Due to Rains

Honduran authorities said the Santa Barbara department was on yellow alert or surveillance with ten others in green attention, prevention for 48 hours.

This measure came due to the continued rainfall affecting almost the entire country, caused by the convergence of winds and humidity from the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Municipalities in the Cortés, Yoro and Atlántida departments, adjacent to the Ulúa River are also covered by the measure.

Comayagua, Francisco Morazán and La Paz; Valle and Choluteca; Intibucá, Copán, Ocotepeque and Lempira and El Paraíso are also on green alert, the civil protection agency said.

The National Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies (Cenaos) said that the convergence of winds and humidity from the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean leads to rainfall in the departments under alert. The west, will record maximum accumulations of 20 millimeters, Cenaos said.

#Copeco Informa:



Esta noche se registran lluvias y chubascos de variada intensidad con tormentas eléctricas sobre los municipios del Sur de Santa Bárbara. pic.twitter.com/Zu63arxZDT — Copeco Honduras (@CopecoHonduras1) August 26, 2022

Tonight there are rains and showers of varying intensity with electrical storms over the municipalities of the South of Santa Bárbara.

Flooding of the Ulúa River, as well as in the Sula Valley and municipalities under alert, are closely monitored by the early warning systems and first response entities as the Sula Valley Studies Center.

In Honduras, the yellow alert entails preventive evacuations in regions at risk of landslides, floods or overflowing rivers. The green alert means that the behavior of a phenomenon that could result in disaster must be followed.

Residents in high-risk areas must avoid crossing rivers or streams and heed the call of the authorities in case of ordering preventive evacuations, the civil protection agency recommended.