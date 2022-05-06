Mexico’s President in Honduras as Part of Central American Tour

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived Friday in Honduras, the third stop of his tour of Central America and Cuba, which will focus on strengthening regional relations and collegiate solutions to the growing irregular migration.

"We extend a cordial welcome to the most excellent President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. It is the first official visit of a head of state to President Xiomara Castro," tweeted the Government of Honduras after confirming the visitor's arrival.

AMLO, as the Mexican head of state is also known, was received in Tegucigalpa by the Honduran Foreign Minister, Enrique Reina, and will meet with Castro, who reached his first 100 days in office on Friday.

According to official sources, the talks scheduled between the two presidents and their delegations will include cooperation on defense, migration and the fight against drug trafficking, among other illicit activities.

López Obrador met on Thursday night in Guatemala with President Alejandro Giammattei and this Friday at noon with his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele.

