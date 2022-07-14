Honduras: Former President Porfirio Lobo's Son Was Shot Dead

"The people who committed this murder are not rookies but trained people," Lobo said, basing his opinion on what the security videos recorded.

On Thursday, the son of former President Porfirio Lobo (2010-2014) and three other people were shot dead as they left a nightclub in Tegucigalpa City.

After arriving at the scene of the crime, the former Honduran president confirmed to the press the death of his 19-year-old son Said Lobo Bonilla and his driver.

Luis Zelaya, a 23-year-old relative of Romeo Vasquez, the former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, also died in the incident, in which the criminals took the youths out of the vehicles and killed them with shots to the head. The other two victims were identified as Salomon Velasquez and Norlan Enrique Rodriguez.

The crime happened at 02:00 local time at the exit of the parking lot of the Torre Morazan building, in whose walls there were several shots. The two vans in which the victims were traveling were left abandoned at the exit of the building's parking lot.

Así frenaron el paso a uno de los hijos del expresidente de Honduras, Porfirio Lobo Sosa; en el crimen murieron tres personas más pic.twitter.com/RP4f9ryldf — Diario El Heraldo (@diarioelheraldo) July 14, 2022

The security video inserted in the tweet shows the moment gunmen get out of their cars to shoot at the car of the son of the former President of Porfirio Lobo.

Currently, criminal violence in Honduras leaves about 13 dead per day. This crime, however, was not random but "well" planned, according to the former director of Forensic Medicine Denis Castro. Former President Lobo has a similar opinion.

“Said was alone with his driver. Nothing happened to my other son Luis because he was driving another car... The people who committed this murder are not rookies but trained people," Lobo said, as reported by outlet El Pulso.

Based on the images recorded in security cameras, local outlet El Pulso reported that the murderers were dressed in clothing from the National Anti-Gang Force (FNAMP). So far, however, authorities have not provided further information about what happened.