Honduras Rejects Exclusion of Countries in Americas Summit

Several presidents of the region such as those of Bolivia and Mexico, as well as those of the CARICOM, have rejected the exclusion from the Summit and affirmed that they will not attend the event if some countries are excluded.



The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro rejected the exclusion of countries such as Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas to be held in Los Angeles, United States, between June 6 and 10.

"If all the nations are not present, it is not the Summit of the Americas", highlighted the Honduran president and added a phrase of the national politician and journalist José Cecilio del Valle that says: "The most worthy study of an American is America".

The statement of rejection is added to that of many other voices from the region that have been raised in one way or another against the exclusion promoted by the United States against Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Luis Arce, of Mexico and Bolivia respectively, stated that they would not attend the event if the attempt to exclude the aforementioned nations continues.

The nations that will not be attending the upcoming Summit of the Americas — Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, Honduras, and the 14 states in the Caribbean — along with the uninvited nations of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, care more for developing the Americas than Biden or Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/qXEhvPdBVE — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) May 12, 2022

For its part, the Community of Caribbean States (CARICOM) expressed its rejection and the Premier of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, Amery Browne, raised their voices against the U.S. action.

At the same time, the more than fifty leaders who form part of the Puebla Group called for unity in the region and stressed that "we do not want the division of Latin America and the Caribbean, much less that this be protocolized in a selective Summit managed by the United States".

From other latitudes, countries such as China denounced the unilateral policy of the United States and rejected the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the continental gathering.

The Summit of the Americas, which is scheduled for next June in Los Angeles, United States, will be held for the first time in this nation since its initial edition in 1994.