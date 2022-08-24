OFRANEH Presents Legal Disposition Against Honduran Prosecutor

Garífuna leaders of Honduras filed a legal appeal on Wednesday against the Attorney General, Oscar Chinchilla, due to the criminalization of the protests held on August 9 to demand answers to the disappearance of community members.

The General Coordinator of the Honduran Black Fraternal Organization (OFRANEH), Miriam Miranda, denounced the lack of respect for the laws in the country "that is why it is important that this legal recourse be admitted" before the Supreme Court of Justice.

Likewise, the activist rejected the intimidation of Afro-Caribbean populations while she recalled the ex officio denunciation issued by the Public Ministry, which should "defend the citizens."

In this regard, last August 17, the Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal investigation against Miranda; the Minister of Science and Technology, Luther Castillo Harry; and the member of the legal bureau of the Committee for the Search and Investigation of the Disappeared of Triunfo de la Cruz, Edy Tábora for allegedly disturbing the order in the protests.

For his part, Castillo affirmed that the demonstration took place peacefully and assured that "absolutely nothing was broken, there was no altercation." At the same time, "one of the guards (of the Public Prosecutor's Office) pulled out a gun."

#Honduras | Ofraneh denunció que el Ministerio Público abrió una investigación penal contra los defensores de derechos humanos, Miriam Miranda, Luther Castillo y Edy Tábora. Infórmese con #ElPulso #SepaMáshttps://t.co/FvzVyPKklI — elpulso.hn (@elpulsohn) August 21, 2022

Honduras | Ofraneh denounced that the Public Ministry opened a criminal investigation against human rights defenders Miriam Miranda, Luther Castillo, and Edy Tábora.

At the same time, the minister specified that "they (the Attorney General's Office) are there intact, defending the interests of those who have always murdered us, usurped us, and those who have taken the lands of Tela Bay."

Accordingly, he added that the same example applies to Cayo Cochinos and the Bay of Trujillo; meanwhile, he said that it is "a constant persecution that they have against the community that defends its territory as the Garifuna."