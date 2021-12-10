Honduras: Hernandez to Complicate Incoming President Castro

The right-wing-controlled Congress received two bills: one seeking to establish "protections" for public officials and former high-level officials and another attempting to pre-define the 2022 national budget.

Honduran social and political organizations denounced that outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH) intends to pass last minute laws with the aim of complicating the government of president-elect Xiomara Castro, who will take office on January 27.

On Thursday night, the right-wing-controlled Congress received two bills: one seeking to establish "protections" for public officials and former high-level officials and another attempting to pre-define the 2022 national budget. These maneuvers have been criticized due to the high levels of corruption and impunity observed during the JOH administration.

Prosecutor Luis Javier Santos, for example, denounced that the bill to protect current officials is part of "a pact of impunity." Previously, public opinion also accused Congress of passing laws that seek to protect acts of corruption. One of them is known as the "Law of Secrets," which should be immediately repealed by the incoming government.

"There is no fight against impunity and corruption that is efficient if we have tools to shield the corrupt, such as the Law of Secrets," elected lawmaker Fatima Mena said.

"This law establishes limitations to prevent the Public Ministry and citizens from understanding how officials are making use of our resources."

On Thursday, the opposition Liberal Party announced that it will vote in favor of the president of the Board of Directors of the next Congress, which will take office on January 25, be a member of the Freedom and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), the leftist organization in which the President-elect Xiomara Castro militates.

In the next congress, the LIBRE party and its allies will have 60 out of 128 legislators. However, the progressive forces would need another five lawmakers to achieve a simple majority.