Honduras: Green Alert in 6 Departments Due to Cold Front

The measure comes in response to the rains caused by the movement of a cold front that has led to flooding on the Caribbean coast.

The Secretariat of Risk Management and National Contingencies (COPECO) extended the green alert for another 72 hours in Atlántida, Colón, Cortés, Islas de la Bahía, Santa Bárbara and Yoro.

COPECO said in a statement that a cold air mass was moving across the national territory and added that the formation of a surface trough would affect the north and northwest of the country with "fresh winds from the north, increased cloudiness, lower ambient temperatures and weak to moderate and scattered precipitation."

According to the agency, an intensification of rains will occur as of today. In this sense, COPECO said the heaviest rainfall would be recorded in the Sierra de Omoa, with accumulated rainfall that could reach 80 mm this Monday and up to 150 mm in the next two days.

For the remaining Honduran regions, isolated showers and light drizzle are forecast, while dry weather will prevail in the country's south.

As for the swell, COPECO warned that it could reach between four and eight feet on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Caribbean Sea, while in the Gulf of Fonseca it could reach two to four feet.

In this respect, the institution recommends taking all necessary measures. Seafarers are urged to take precautionary measures when working on the high seas, and families are warned to take care when traveling inland for the Christmas holidays.

Several neighborhoods in Puerto Cortés, on the Caribbean coast of Honduras, have reported flooding as a result of the rains linked to the cold front. Given the danger of flooding in rivers and streams, the Fire Brigade maintains permanent surveillance.