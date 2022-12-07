Latin American Women Among the World's Most Influential People

Among them are Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela), Sandi Cabrera (Honduras), Geraldina Guerra (Ecuador), and Alice Pataxo, Erika Hilton and Simone Tebet (Brazil).

Latin American politicians, activists, artists and athletes are among the 100 most influential women in the world in 2002, according to a list compiled by the British public channel BBC.

In the field of sports, the Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas was recognized for her defense of the rights of the LGTB+ community and Honduran Sandy Cabrera, a reproductive rights defender who has led educational campaigns on emergency contraception.

The Mexican Maria Fernanda Castro appears on the list for her fight in support of the rights of disabled people. Her compatriot Ceci Flores, whose two sons Alejandro and Marco Antonio were kidnapped by criminal gangs, is recognized for her leadership of the "Sonora Seeking Mothers," an organization dedicated to locating victims of forced disappearance.

Former student leader Eva Copa "is revolutionizing politics in Bolivia," says the BBC, which highlights her initiatives to strengthen women's rights through new policies.

Ecuadorian activist Geraldina Guerra Garces was selected for her defense of women's rights and her fight against femicide and gender violence in Latin America.

The BBC also mentions the Argentine environmentalist Sofia Heinonen, who worked in favor of the reconstruction of the Esteros del Ibera, one of the world's largest wetland ecosystems

Yulimar Rojas, medallista olímpica y tres veces campeona mundial, fue escogida por la BBC como una de las 100 mujeres más influyentes del mundo.



The tweet reads, "Yulimar Rojas, Olympic medalist and three-time world champion, was chosen by the BBC as one of the world's 100 most influential women. She is the world record holder in the women's triple jump, registering 15.74 m in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in March."

Erika Hilton is recognized as the first Black trans woman to have been elected to a seat in the Brazilian Congress and for her campaigns against racism and for the LGTB+ community.

Dominican sisters Erika and Jannet Liriano appear on the list for their work in building collaborative companies to "make the production and distribution of cocoa more fair and sustainable."

Puerto Rican Rita Moreno, 90, was selected for a multi-award winning artistic career in the United States, where her portrayal of Anita in the first version of "West Side Story" earned her the first Oscar for a Latin actress.

Among the hundred most influential women of 2022 also appears Alice Pataxo, a Brazilian indigenous activist who has worked to denounce the actions that the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has undertaken against the Indigenous peoples in the Amazon basin.

Former Brazilian presidential candidate Simone Tebet was honored for her work in the Senate, where she has chaired the Constitutional Justice Commission and the Commission to Fight Violence Against Women.

Colombian writer Velia Vidal was mentioned for being the founder of Motete, an organization that promotes reading and literacy in Choco, a region where Indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples daily face violence from paramilitary gangs.