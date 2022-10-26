US Ambassador to Honduras Summoned for Meddling

The U.S. Ambassador Laura Dogu is summoned by Honduran Foreign Ministry at noon [18:00 GMT] on October 31.

The action is intended to formally protest the interference of U.S. Ambassador Laura Dogu in the country's internal affairs.

The ruling Libre party said via Twitter, "On instructions from the President of the Republic, Xiomara Castro, Foreign Minister Enrique Reina summons the U.S. Ambassador to Honduras at noon [18:00 GMT] on October 31 to formally protest her interference."

Yesterday, during a meeting with executives of the Honduran-American Chamber of Commerce, the ambassador raised U.S. concerns about the treatment of foreign investment in Honduras.

As a reason for concern, Dogu brought up land invasions and digital piracy. "We are very concerned about reports from U.S. and Honduran companies about increased land invasions and digital piracy."

In statements to TN5, Foreign Minister Enrique Reina reported that on October 31 at noon, he will deliver a "written protest" to the U.S. ambassador, Laura Dogu. "We have warned the ambassador several times," Reina said.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina has asked the U.S. ambassador to rectify her positions, which show an intention to interfere in the country's political affairs.

Last May, Reina also described Dogu's statements on the energy reform plan proposed by the Honduran government as "ill-advised." The foreign minister called the measure a "critical" plan for economic development.

Dogu became the U.S. ambassador to Tegucigalpa on April 12. She previously served as Nicaragua's ambassador and foreign policy advisor to the U.S. Army Chief of Staff.