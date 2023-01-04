Honduras: 569 Violent Deaths of Children & Youths in 2022

A monthly average of 48 children, adolescents and young people lost their lives violently last year.

The Network of Institutions for the Rights of Children (Coiproden) released today its figures for violent deaths among children, adolescents and youth, showing a total of 569 in Honduras in 2022.

Coiproden's monitoring indicated that the highest number of cases of violent deaths was recorded in July, with 67, while the lowest number was recorded in August, with 37.

The non-profit organization also said that the two regions with the highest murder rates were Cortés (171) and Francisco Morazán (159), in northern and central Honduras.

Es muy preocupante que un promedio mensual de 48 niñas, niños, adolescentes y jóvenes, (entre los 0 y 30 años de edad) perdieron la vida de manera violenta en Honduras durante el año 2022.https://t.co/x6wslD9rtb pic.twitter.com/19bpoYQHuj — Coiproden (@RedCoiproden) January 4, 2023

It is of great concern that a monthly average of 48 children, adolescents and young people (between 0 and 30 years of age) lost their lives in a violent manner in Honduras during the year 2022.

The Coiproden Network called on the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, to urgently convene and install the National Council to Guarantee the Rights of Children and Adolescents (SIGADENAH).

In this regard, the organization also said that the ratification of the Third Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child is in the hands of the Honduran Parliament.

Last Sunday, a 7-month-old child was killed during a shooting in the city of La Ceiba, Atlántida department, denounced Coiproden, concerned about "the reality faced by children and young people in the country."