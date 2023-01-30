Hondurans Rejects Murder Of Black Garifuna Leader

"We do not accept that the murders of the Black Indigenous Garifuna people are left unpunished,” this Black organization stated.

On Sunday, the Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras (OFRANEH) urged to investigate the violent murder of Ricardo Arnaul, a leader of the Black Garifuna community Triunfo de la Cruz.

"We do not accept that the murders of the Garifuna people are left unpunished,” the OFRANEH highlighted, stressing that injustices like this one cannot be normalized.

Arnaul was a member of his community's Land Defense Committee and the Secundino Torres territory's security team. OFRANEH had repeatedly reported death threats against him.

"There is a constant harassment of social leaders who oppose the installation in our territory of the Playa Escondida Beach Club resort, which has prevented access to the Garifuna cemetery," OFRANEH stated.

#ATTENTION: The community of Rio Blanco, COPINH and the family of Berta Cáceres, presented this Tuesday before the Dutch anti-corruption prosecutor, a criminal complaint against FMO Bank for acts of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and violence in Honduras. pic.twitter.com/I2VvmHB4Ts — COPINH (@COPINHHONDURAS) June 28, 2022

In 2015, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) ordered the tourist company in charge of the Playa Escondida Beach Club resort to return this territory to the Triunfo de la Cruz community. The company, however, has not yet complied with this order. "The State must urgently counteract this situation. Violence against our communities and leaders has brought much pain and mourning," OFRANEH stated, recalling that five members of the Triunfo de la Cruz community disappeared in 2020. "We will not stop fighting for the right to our territories, which maintain our people's identity and cultural heritage. Our brothers disappeared alive and alive we want them back,” this Black organization stated.