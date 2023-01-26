Honduran Lawmakers Don't Agree On Supreme Court Judges Election

The far-right legislators rejected the pro-gobernment Libre party's request to have eight representatives in the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, after two days of negotiations, Honduran legislators failed to elect 15 Supreme Court judges to serve during the 2023-2030 term. They could agree on how many judges will be appointed as quotas from the three main legislative benches.

The pro-government Freedom and Refoundation (Libre) party, which owns 50 out of the 128 seats in Congress, asked to have eight representatives in the Supreme Court to prevent the Honduran far-right from continuing to control this institution.

"Since 2010, the Supreme Court has been comprised of 15 judges from conservative parties," the Libre legislators argued, stressing that their party’s proposal also seeks to promote gender equity as 8 out of the 15 Libre candidates for Supreme Court judges are women.

The Libre request, however, was rejected by the National Party (PN), Liberal Party (PL), and Salvador Party (PSH), which expect to have nine judges.

Congress President Luis Redondo said that talks will continue to seek a consensus between legislators. "The fact of not having reached an agreement does not have much impact because we have two weeks left to end this electoral process," he said. Nevertheless, he stressed that the situation is complex. "Besides solving each party’s representatives issue, we must guarantee that there is no more presence of men than women in the elected candidates to comply with parity laws," he stressed. "I call on lawmakers to consciously elect the Supreme Court members so that our people can regain the trust in the Judicial system," President Xiomara Castro stated.