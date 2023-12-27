Venezuela Advocates for the End of the Genocide in Palestine

The Israeli offensive has left 21,110 dead and 55,243 injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a message in solidarity with the people of Palestine and demanded an end to the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza.

“This Christmas we advocate for the end of the genocide in Palestine by the Zionist regime of Israel,” she wrote on her social network account X.

“We stand in solidarity with the countless victims and call on the world to raise its voice for a ceasefire!,” the Venezuelan vice president stressed.

Besides condemning the "holocaust against the Palestinian people," Rodriguez asked the international community to raise her voice and request a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where she asked for hope to arrive.

BREAKING: Cuba calls Israel a terrorist state and accuses it of genocide.



"The genocide committed by the terrorist state of Israel in Gaza is a humiliation for all humanity. How long will there be impunity? How long will there be a free way to murder?”



—President Diaz-Canel pic.twitter.com/cWfCs7qVin — sarah (@sahouraxo) December 27, 2023

"Our message of encouragement and compassion for a people who live where Jesus, the Christ Child, was born. May that spirit permeate the entire Palestinian people," concluded the vice president.

On Wednesday, the Gaza-based Health Ministry reported that the Israeli offensive has left 21,110 dead and 55,243 injured since October 7.

"In the last 24 hours alone, Israeli occupation forces committed 16 massacres against entire families, leaving 195 dead and 325 injured," Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.