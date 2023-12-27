Erdogan: No Difference Between Hitler's Actions and Netanyahu's

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that there is no difference between Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We saw the Israeli Nazi camps in the stadiums? Didn't we? What kind of thing is this? They talked about Hitler in a strange way. How are you different from Hitler?" he asked.

“Is what Netanyahu is doing less than what Hitler did? No, it is not," Erdogan said and drew another comparison between both genocidal rulers.

"Hitler was not that rich. He is richer than Hitler. He receives all kinds of support from the West and the United States. And with all this support, he killed over 20,000 Gazans."



������ Hamas reports that ISRAEL STOLE ORGANS from some of the 80 Palestinian bodies which were returned to Gaza!



"The Zionist enemy’s delivery of the bodies of about 80 Palestinian martyrs today in the city of Rafah, which are in a state of decomposition and difficult to… pic.twitter.com/gi77bTj1Tc — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) December 27, 2023

Previously, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that the Israeli Prime Minister “cannot fool anyone by attacking President Erdogan in a bid to deflect attention from his war crimes,” as reported by TRT World.

“Netanyahu is the last person to talk about anything related to genocide and our counter-terrorism struggle… the International community should unite around our efforts to achieve immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” Altun pointed out.

Since the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians began, Erdogan has been denouncing the massive bombings on Gaza as a "war crime." Israel withdrew its ambassador from Türkiye at the end of October.