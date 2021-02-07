Haiti: Top Judicial Council Ends President Moïse's Mandate

Having been sworn in on Feb. 7, 2017, President Jovenel Moïse has refused to leave office despite the call from the opposition sector and several civil society groups.

Haiti's Superior Judicial Council Sunday officially announced the end of the mandate of President Jovenel Moïse, who warned he would hold his position until next year.

The Council expressed concerns due to "the serious threats resulting from the lack of a political agreement" in the face of the presidential mandate's expiration.

Not providing further details or evidence, Moise announced that over 20 people were arrested for trying to kill him and overthrow his government, including a judge on Sunday.

"My Administration received from the Haitian people a constitutional mandate of 60 months, 48 of which have been exhausted. The next 12 months will be dedicated to the reform of the energy sector, the holding of the referendum, and the organization of the elections," Moïse tweeted.

The presidential term lasts five years and begins on Feb. 7, following the country's presidential elections. Moïse was declared the winner in October 2015 polls. However, the results were annulled due to allegations of fraud.

Moïse's departure has been demanded by the opposition sectors, which have staged several demonstrations nationwide. Likewise, trade unions, human rights organizations, the Bar Association, and religious organizations have joined the calls for his resignation.

Despite the country's political crisis over the issue and the calls for no foreign interference, the U.S. and the Organization of American States support Moïse's continuity in the post.