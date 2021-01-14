Haiti: Poor Neighborhoods' Schools Close Due to Violence

Children are joining armed groups and are committing banditry due to lack of access to education.

Haiti's cimmunity organization Koz Pa'm reported that schools in Port-au-Prince's poor neighborhoods have closed due to the rise of criminal gangs.

In the Carrefour Feuilles and Solino areas, children are joining armed groups and are committing banditry due to lack of access to education.

"Children are in vulnerable conditions. The unsafe environment drags them into violence," stated Koz Pa'm, an NGO helping minors with violent behaviors to re-enter social life.

In 2020, insecurity shot up in Haiti due to the pandemic and the rise of armed gangs, massacres, homicides, and kidnappings.

11 years ago, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck #Haiti, causing the deaths of more than 220,000 people. Today, Haiti continues to face challenges from disasters, violence, and the #COVID19 pandemic. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/1LcWbSlKuZ — Canadian Red Cross (@redcrosscanada) January 12, 2021