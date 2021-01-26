Haiti: President Moise Deploys Police To Halt Rising Protests

Since July 2018, this Caribbean country has faced an unprecedented social, political, and economic crisis.

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise on Monday ordered to increase the police deployment in the streets of Port-au-Prince due to the wave of protests that will be called on February 7, the day his term expires, according to the opposition.

The anti-government movements oppose the electoral calendar proposed by Moise, which includes a constitutional referendum in April and presidential elections in September.

Over the last weeks, the opposition increased calls for protests, which often ended in violent clashes between police and citizens, to demand Moise's resignation.

Next February 7, on the fourth anniversary of Moise's arrival to the Presidency, hundreds of agents of the National Police and the Interior Ministry will be on the streets to "guarantee citizen tranquility," the President warned.

"My mandate will end next year," Moise ratified, insisting that his government started in 2017 because of the chaotic electoral process that forced an interim president's appointment from 2016 to 2017. "We are not a country of bandits. The time for robberies is over," he assured and confirmed the country is set to hold "honest, credible, transparent, and inclusive" elections this year. Since July 2018, however, Haiti has been facing an unprecedented social, political, and economic crisis. Recently, the social outrage was triggered by an increase in violence and kidnappings by criminal gangs.