Haiti: Unions Call Protests for February 1st

According to the opposition, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise ordered security forces to mobilize ahead of protests on February 7, when his mandate expires.

Since Monday, protests have only increased when people hit the streets against a referendum promoted by Moise, who seeks to extend his mandate until 2022. The president requested the Police and the Interior and Justice Ministries to deploy their personnel to contain the social unrest.

Fòs nou se nan linyon. Nan respè rezolisyon 21 dawout la, jodi 14 janvye a, a 5 kè nou pwal chita a manm opozisyon an sou pwopozisyon final pou prezante bay nasyon an: 10 ministè san frè, yon gouvènman san chèf pati yo, frè minis yo pwal fè pwojè sosyo pou mas la ka rale yon souf — Moïse Jean Charles (@SenateurMoise) January 14, 2021

"Our strength is in line. In accordance with the resolution of August 21, today, January 14, at 5 o'clock, we will sit to the members of the opposition on the final proposal to present to the nation: 10 ministries without brothers, a government without party leaders, brothers ministers will do social projects so that the mass can breathe."

Nonetheless, Haitian unions such as the National Union of Haitian Workers and the Lawyers' Collective for the Defense of Human Rights called for a general strike on February 1 and 2 to demonstrate against widespread violence.

Several demonstrators created the movement Collective of Haitian Trade Unions for Respect of the 1987 Constitution, which demands compensation from the government to the families of the victims of the nationwide violence wave.