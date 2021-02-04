Haiti: Political and Social Organizations Call for More Strikes

They consider that President Jovenal Moises' term ends next Sunday and accused him of the country's increasing insecurity.

Haiti's opposition and social organizations Thursday reiterated the calls for general mobilizations to demand the end of President Jovenal Moise's mandate.

The Pitit Dessalines party leader Moise Jean-Charles called for protests in the run-up to Feb. 7 when the President is due to finish his term.

He also proposed opposition parties establish a common position to define the next two-year transitional period while asking the international community not to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

The Rasin Kan Pep La party, the Conference of Haitian Pastors, the National Spiritual Council of Churches, and the Federation of Haitian Pastors also supported a general strike to defeat the "arbitrariness and dictatorship."

"Moises' attitude risks leading the country to a situation of generalized disorder whose consequences will be inexorably disastrous," the religious organizations warned.

At the beginning of this week, schools, commercial establishments, public administration, and several services were paralyzed for two days in a general strike called by public transport unions. On Wednesday, dozens of employees of the National Old Age Insurance Office also took to the streets in Port-au-Prince.

The Organization of Citizens for a New Haiti, the Movement for the Transformation and Valorization of Haiti, and the Bar Associations also support a political transition without Moïses' presence.

Moise insists that he was sworn in for a five-year term, following the end of the transitional government led by former interim President Jocelerme Privert (2016-2017).