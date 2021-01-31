Cuba To Apply Mandatory Quarantine for International Travels

The island is experiencing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, reporting its highest number of new cases (910) on Jan. 29.

Cuba's National Epidemiology director Francisco Duran announced that institutional isolation would be applied to all international travelers starting February 6 in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The isolation of Cuban residents will be carried out in authorized centers by the Health Ministry. Fees will not be charged for transportation to the centers and back to their homes once the quarantine period is completed.

Foreigners and non-resident Cubans will be isolated in hotel facilities where they will have to assume their stay and transportation costs.

Duran also announced a reduction in flights from the U.S., Mexico, Panama, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Colombia.

Evolution of number of cases for Cuba, with a total confirmed of 23,439 pic.twitter.com/RlVQNG4Htp — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) January 29, 2021

A suspension on flights from Nicaragua, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, and Haiti was approved. Likewise, flights without passengers will be only authorized to evacuate people stranded in the country, foreigners, or people residing abroad.

A health protocol will be applied to foreign aid workers, diplomatic personnel, accredited foreign press, and official delegations.

On Friday, Cuba confirmed the highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever at 910, while the death toll climbed to 197.