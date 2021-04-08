Germany To Negotiate With Russia To Buy Sputnik-V Vaccine

In March, Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted that her country would act on its own if the European Union did not make a joint purchase of Sputnik V.

Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain the Sputnik V vaccine. The eventual final deal depends on Russia providing key data on its formulation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On March 4, the EMA announced that it is examining the Russian COVID-19 vaccine. However, the European Commission said Brussels does not plan to open talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine suppliers.

Therefore, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that his country would start negotiations with Russia to secure access to the vaccine.

Previously, the government of the German Land of Bavaria also announced the signing of a preliminary contract to purchase 2.5 million Sputnik V vaccines, which would be delivered in July provided that the EMA authorizes this product.

Last month, Spahn warned that Europe lacks sufficient COVID-19 vaccines to be able to counter the third wave of the coronavirus.

Germany has been in total or partial shutdown for five months, and only now does vaccination seem to be starting to pick up the pace. In this country, only 15.4 million out of 83 million people have received a first dose and 4.6 million people have been inoculated with two doses.

Bombarded by criticism ahead of general elections in September, the federal government is urging Brussels to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. On March 19, Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted that her country would act on its own if the European Union did not make a joint purchase of Sputnik V.