Russia Starts Production of Its Third COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia's Science and Higher Education Ministry on Thursday announced the start of industrial production of CoviVac, the third COVID-19 vaccine developed in its country by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products.

This inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in Russia in February 2021. Unlike the Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona vaccines, the second dose of CoviVac shot can be administered 14 days after the first immunization.

This new Russian vaccine can also be transported and stored at temperatures ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The Industry Ministry announced that the Chumakov Center expects to produce up to 10 million doses of the CoviVac vaccine by December.

On Thursday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it reached an agreement with the Torlak Institute of Virology for the production of Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia.

"Serbia will become the first country in southern Europe to host Sputnik V production," RDIF said, adding that the vaccine produced in Serbia may subsequently be exported to other countries.

So far, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 56 countries for the benefit of a population of 1.5 billion people. The Russian authorities plan to manufacture 83 million of these vaccines for its citizens by the end of June.