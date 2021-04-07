Minister Ebrard Travels to Guarantee Vaccines Arrival in Mexico

His international tour is aimed at securing contracts signed with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V, and CanSino.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced an international tour to guarantee the arrival of "agreed and paid" COVID-19 vaccines.

He will travel to Russia, China, India, Argentina, and the U.S. In these countries, he will visit vaccine producers' facilities and secure new contracts.

In Russia, he will hold meetings with Sputnik V producers to ratify the purchase of 25 million doses, 900,000 of which had already arrived in Mexico. Likewise, contracts with Chinese Sinovac and CanSino pharmaceuticals will be reviewed to shield over 42 million doses.

"The countries are entering an intensive level of COVID-19 vaccines production... there is inequality in access, so we act to prevent any purchase deals from being breached," Ebrad said.

Mexico currently has the lowest number of daily new Covid cases (based on a 7-day moving average) since the first wave peaked. Seems to defy behavioral expectations but wouldn't be surprised if the Easter break reverses the trend: pic.twitter.com/jIKo97caSg — Rodrigo Aguilera (@raguileramx) April 5, 2021

Last week, Mexico received over 2 million doses from Pfizer, Sputnik, and AstraZeneca. It is also expected that Mexican Drugmex completes the production of 432,260 CanSino vaccines.

Since December, over 9 million doses have been administered in the country, where 2,256,380 COVID-19 cases and 205,002 related deaths were reported as of Wednesday morning.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced recently that public and private education workers would be immunized when senior citizens' vaccination concludes at the end of this month.