Maduro Holds Meeting With Russia's Deputy Prime Minister

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro welcomed Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Yuri Ivanovich Borísov as part of a high-level meeting between both countries in Caracas on Tuesday.

"We can show the relationship between Russia and Venezuela as a model, exemplary relationship between a gigantic Eurasian country that is a world power and a small South American country that is a moral power because of Bolivar and Chavez," the Venezuelan president said from Miraflores Palace.

"National President Nicolas Maduro recognizes the scientific trajectory of the Russian Federation. "I have to thank Russia's support and commitment to increasing the supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Venezuela," he said."

"I have to thank Russia's support and commitment to increasing the supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Venezuela," Maduro added. This, like Venezuela and Russian authorities, announced agreements for the acquisition of EpiVacCorona vaccine, Russia's second vaccine that might be 100 percent effective against the COVID-1 pandemic.

Furthermore, Maduro said that both countries signed 12 cooperation agreements in the financial, energy, military, food, and health areas. Early in the day, the parties announced the 2021-2031 work agenda to advance bilateral relations in the coming decade.

According to Maduro, the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission Russia-Venezuela (CIAN) "has been one of the best," and both nations "are on the right path." The president also highlighted that the alliance has been positive for the OPEP+ group as it has stabilized the oil market for three years.