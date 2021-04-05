    • Live
News > Argentina

Fernandez Asks Russia to Guarantee Vaccines for Argentina

    President Alberto Fernandez, Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: EFE

Published 5 April 2021 (4 hours 33 minutes ago)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin called Fernandez to check on his health condition, since the Argentine president tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Monday asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to guarantee the regular shipment of vaccines to his country.

Argentina's President Gets Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

The request came after Putin called Fernandez to check on his health condition, since the Argentine president tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2.

Fernandez, who received the first dose of Sputnik V on January 21 and the second one on February 11, assured Putin that he is passing the disease mildly thanks to the positive effects of the Russian vaccine.

During the telephonic conversation, Putin affirmed that the vaccine supply to Argentina "will continue to be as agreed" and that he is "looking forward to deepening relations between the two countries.

Fernandez also commented that the results of Argentina's vaccination campaign are excellent and the immunized population is not showing adverse effects.

His medical team reported he is in isolation since the diagnosis. However, Fernandez is stable and asymptomatic.

On Saturday, the Argentinean president tested positive for the COVID-19 after presenting a fever of 37.3 degrees and a slight headache.

EFE - DW
by teleSUR/ age-JF
