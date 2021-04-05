Fernandez Asks Russia to Guarantee Vaccines for Argentina

Russia's President Vladimir Putin called Fernandez to check on his health condition, since the Argentine president tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Monday asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to guarantee the regular shipment of vaccines to his country.

The request came after Putin called Fernandez to check on his health condition, since the Argentine president tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2.

Fernandez, who received the first dose of Sputnik V on January 21 and the second one on February 11, assured Putin that he is passing the disease mildly thanks to the positive effects of the Russian vaccine.

During the telephonic conversation, Putin affirmed that the vaccine supply to Argentina "will continue to be as agreed" and that he is "looking forward to deepening relations between the two countries.



#Argentina | President @alferdez administration began negotiations with Cuba and India to access these countries' new COVID-19 vaccines.https://t.co/NnA1e0FEzl — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 31, 2021

Fernandez also commented that the results of Argentina's vaccination campaign are excellent and the immunized population is not showing adverse effects.

His medical team reported he is in isolation since the diagnosis. However, Fernandez is stable and asymptomatic.

On Saturday, the Argentinean president tested positive for the COVID-19 after presenting a fever of 37.3 degrees and a slight headache.