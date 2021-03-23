Russia Requests Inclusion of Sputnik V in COVAX Mechanism

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the body which financed the development of the Sputnik V vaccine, applied for the drug's participation in the international COVAX program, according to the fund's director, Vladimir Primak.

"We submitted an application to participate in the COVAX program," he said at a conference on the prospects for the production of the drug in Europe.

For his part, RDIF CEO Kiril Dmitriev commented that the fund applauds being able to cooperate with the international COVAX platform, although it will prioritize direct supplies from Sputnik V.

According to the drug's developers, Sputnik V is the second most approved COVID-19 vaccine globally. The most recent approval is from the Vietnam Ministry of Health, where it was authorized for emergency use.

The international COVAX mechanism is co-led by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Promoting Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the World Health Organization (WHO), to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines against the new coronavirus, as well as to provide fair and equitable access to them in all countries, regardless of income level.

The plan is to achieve a diversified vaccine portfolio to distribute at least 2 billion doses by the end of this year, with some 1.3 billion doses for 92 low-income countries. It is also estimated that 5 percent of the available doses will be set aside to combat future outbreaks and support humanitarian organizations in immunizing refugees who would otherwise not have access to the vaccine.